GMA interviews Max Gruver's parents in LSU hazing case

Wednesday, December 13 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - ABC's Good Morning America will air an interview Thursday with the parents of Maxwell Gruver, an LSU freshman who police say died after a hazing ritual in September.

"They're underage drinking, they're afraid they're going to get in trouble, and they shouldn't have to feel that way," Rae Gruver told ABC about her son's death.

Gruver's parents want underage students to reach out when one of their friend's drinks too much.

"Somebody's life is more important," she said.

In Baton Rouge, ten of Gruver's Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers are accused of hazing the 18-year-old with large amounts of alcohol before he died. A grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish will meet for the first time Thursday to determine if the men will be prosecuted.

"We're simply looking at what happened here, should there be any criminal charges filed against those involved," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

The grand jury is likely to meet into next year according to Moore.

