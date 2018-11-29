Gloria Katz, 'American Graffiti' screenwriter, dies at 76

Photo: Hollywoodreporter

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Hollywood writer and director has announced the death of his wife and longtime collaborator, Gloria Katz, who co-wrote "American Graffiti," helped give Princess Leia her power in "Star Wars" and penned "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." She was 76.



Willard Huyck told the Hollywood Reporter that Katz died on Sunday, their 49th wedding anniversary, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after battling ovarian cancer.



The couple shared an Oscar nomination with director George Lucas for "American Graffiti" and secretly doctored his script for "Star Wars." The Reporter quoted Katz as saying they shaped Carrie Fisher's Leia into a woman who "can take command," not "just a beautiful woman that schlepped along to be saved."



They later co-wrote "Lucky Lady," ''Messiah of Evil," ''French Postcards," ''Best Defense," ''Howard the Duck," and "Radioland Murders."