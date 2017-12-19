67°
'Glee' actor Mark Salling pleads guilty in child porn case

2 hours 44 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 9:10 AM December 19, 2017 in Crime
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

LOS ANGELES- Former "Glee" star Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Salling entered the plea in a downtown Los Angeles federal court on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to between four to seven years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by residency restrictions.

The actor played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee."

