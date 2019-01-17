67°
Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Thursday, January 17 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl.
  
The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.
  
The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."
  
Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.
  
CBS broadcasts this year's Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
