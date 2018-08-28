Girls volleyball returns to Gold Dome after 2016 flood

ST. AMANT - It has been two years since St. Amant High School volleyball players have had home court advantage. Monday night, the Gold Dome reopened for the sport after the 2016 flood.

In response, fans packed the dome full with Gator pride. The players matched the energy. Every bump, set and spike in the gym meant more than just another point.

“It’s an iconic landmark I guess you would say,” said parent Scott Duplechein. Duplechein watched his youngest daughter play on the court Monday night.

“She was pretty excited, but I think everybody was,” he said.

It’s taken two years to restore the gym.

“Take advantage of it,” said Brianne Babin.

Babin was a senior when the gym was under construction. She had to finish her high school volleyball career playing in other gyms.

“It didn't feel like home,” she said.

“It’s been logistically tough,” added the school’s Athletic Director, David Oliver. “There’s really nothing like playing at your home base in front of your home fans where you're familiar with everything.”

The community is glad to put the restoration behind them. There is no more ‘home away from dome.’ To cap off the night, the girls varsity volleyball team got the win 3-1.