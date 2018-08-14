Girls use hot coffee to fight off would-be abductor

Photo: WNEM

MILLINGTON, Mich. - Police say a group of young girls threw hot coffee and kicks to stop a man who was trying to abduct one of them.

The girls, ranging from ages 11 to 14, were reportedly leaving a Speedway store Monday night when a man grabbed one of them by the hair and told her she was coming with him. According to WNEM, police later identified the attacker as 22-year-old Bruce Hipkins.

The girls told investigators they immediately jumped to the aid of their friend, throwing hot coffee in the abductor's face and kicking him until he let go. Hipkins allegedly let go of the girl only to grab onto one of the others, but the children went back on the offensive until everyone was free.

"My sister's friend just kept hitting, kicking, and scratching him and I just kept hitting him too," 11-year-old Allison Eickhoff told WNEM.

After the man gave up and ran away from the business, an employee called 911. Police later found him walking along a nearby highway, clothes still stained with coffee.

Hipkins has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and other charges. According to police, he has developmental disabilities.

Allison says she's still shaken about what happened but isn't harboring any grudges after the attack.

"I'm mad, but I want him to get the help he needs," Allison said.