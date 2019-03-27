50°
Girls High School Playoff Basketball Scores
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A - Quarterfinals
Arcadia 42, Tensas 36
Delhi 65, Lincoln Preparatory School 34
Jonesboro-Hodge 58, North Central 46
Merryville 62, Elton 38
Class 2A - Quarterfinal
Lake Arthur 68, Rayville 53
North Caddo 48, French Settlement 29
Red River 80, Oakdale 47
Rosepine 65, Kinder 55
Class 3A - Quarterfinal
Albany 56, Northwest 41
Loranger 59, Iota 35
Madison Prep Academy 41, Carroll 38
South Beauregard 72, Wossman 62
Class 4A - Quarterfinal
Benton 52, Carencro 46
Easton 57, Bossier 31
Neville 50, Salmen 43
South Lafourche 60, Minden 54
Class 5A - Quarterfinal
Captain Shreve 71, Sam Houston 70
East Ascension 60, Barbe 57
Natchitoches Central 52, East St. John 35
Zachary 62, Ouachita Parish 58
Class B - Quarterfinal
Anacoco 64, Negreet 47
Florien 67, Fairview 45
Hicks 73, Stanley 64
Holden 74, Lacassine 40
Class C - Quarterfinal
Atlanta 64, Reeves 44
Plainview 85, Saline 37
Simpson 47, Singer 44
Summerfield 57, Starks 42
Division I - Quarterfinal
Evangel Christian Academy 41, Mount Carmel 37
McKinley 46, Archbishop Chapelle 15
St. Joseph's Academy 53, John Curtis Christian 47
St. Mary's Dominican 38, Scotlandville 35
Division II - Quarterfinal
Lee Magnet 79, Cabrini 61
University (Lab) 96, Vandebilt Catholic 25
Ursuline Academy 49, St. Louis 26
Division III - Quarterfinal
Riverside Academy 48, Notre Dame 45
St. Katharine Drexel 35, Dunham 31
St. Mary's Academy 62, Northlake Christian 57
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Baton Rouge Episcopal 31
Division IV - Quarterfinal
Houma Christian 51, St. Mary's 36
Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Ascension Christian School 39
Southern Lab 65, Cedar Creek 51
Vermilion Catholic 50, Hanson Memorial 47
Division V - Quarterfinal
Family Community 52, Runnels 18
