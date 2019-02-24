66°
Girls basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex charges

35 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, February 24 2019 Feb 24, 2019 February 24, 2019 5:24 PM February 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
HOUMA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana girls' basketball coach has pleaded guilty to three child sex charges and been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
  
Prosecutors in Terrebonne Parish say 31-year-old Derrian Williams of Houma pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to trafficking a child for sexual purposes, attempting to do so, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
  
Defense attorney Jerri Smitko tells WWL-TV that federal prosecutors agreed not to bring charges against Williams in exchange for his state court guilty plea.
  
Assistant District Attorney Bud Barnes tells The Courier that Williams' victims all were from outside Terrebonne Parish.
  
He was arrested in February 2017. A police report cited a 16-year-old girl from Gulfport, Mississippi, as saying he had made her have sex with him as payment for a ride to Houma.

