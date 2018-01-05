Girlfriend of slain man pleads not guilty to beating deputy

Photo: KATC

VILLE PLATTE - The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed by a Louisiana sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges she assaulted the deputy after intervening in his struggle with her boyfriend.

The Advocate reports that 21-year-old DeQuince Brown entered her plea on Thursday to new, reduced charges that include battery of a police officer and attempted disarming of a peace officer. Brown originally faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Last month, a grand jury declined to indict Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy Holden Lafleur in the July 6 shooting death of 27-year-old DeJuan Guillory.

A State Police statement after the shooting said Brown jumped on the deputy's back, bit him and tried to grab his gun while he was struggling to handcuff Guillory.