31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Girlfriend of slain man pleads not guilty to beating deputy

4 hours 13 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2018 Jan 4, 2018 January 04, 2018 7:54 PM January 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC
VILLE PLATTE - The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed by a Louisiana sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges she assaulted the deputy after intervening in his struggle with her boyfriend.
  
The Advocate reports that 21-year-old DeQuince Brown entered her plea on Thursday to new, reduced charges that include battery of a police officer and attempted disarming of a peace officer. Brown originally faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
  
Last month, a grand jury declined to indict Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy Holden Lafleur in the July 6 shooting death of 27-year-old DeJuan Guillory.
  
A State Police statement after the shooting said Brown jumped on the deputy's back, bit him and tried to grab his gun while he was struggling to handcuff Guillory.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days