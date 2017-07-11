89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Girlfriend of man fatally shot by deputy released from jail

40 minutes 24 seconds ago July 11, 2017 Jul 11, 2017 Tuesday, July 11 2017 July 11, 2017 2:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
VILLE PLATTE - The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed by a Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been released from jail less than a week after her arrest on a charge she tried to kill the officer during a struggle.
  
District Attorney Trent Brignac says 21-year-old Dequince Brown was released from the Evangeline Parish jail Tuesday after a judge set her bond at $75,000. Brown was arrested last week on a charge of attempted second-degree murder of a police officer.
  
A state police report says the deputy fatally shot 27-year-old Dejuan Guillory last Thursday on a rural road in Mamou after Brown jumped on the deputy's back, bit him and tried to grab his gun.
  
A defense attorney says Brown claims she only jumped on the deputy after he shot Guillory.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days