Girl with special needs get customized bike through Wheels to Succeed

BATON ROUGE - McMains Children's Development Center recently granted its 152nd adapted bike as a part of the Wheels to Succeed program.

The facility is a nonprofit outpatient pediatric therapy center for children with disabilities and developmental delays, according to a release. The customized bike was given to Emily Thompson of Prairieville.

"Emily loves to be around the other kids in the neighborhood," said Stephanie Thompson, Emily's mother. "Kinley, Emily’s sister, and the rest of the neighborhood kids are always on their bikes, flickers, and scooters, but Emily always had to sit out because she did not have a bike to accommodate her special needs.”

Bikes granted through Wheels to Succeed are adapted and customized to each recipient, according to the release. The program is funded through ongoing donations and a joint philanthropy project done by Emily's friends.

Emily's neighborhood came together to fundraiser for Wheels to Succeed by hosting a lemonade stand this summer.

Emily seemed very excited about her new bike.

“Oh yay! I get to ride bike miles now, too," she said.

Since getting her bike, Emily started on a cycling goal and hopes to complete 50 miles in the upcoming months.

“Seeing Emily be able to join in everyday activities with her friends with no limitations is a dream come true for our family! This bike is proving that anything is possible!” said Stephanie.