Girl who talked to Trump still believes in Santa

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A 7-year-old who talked to President Donald Trump still left out milk and cookies for Santa. That's after Trump told her it was "marginal" for someone her age to still believe.

Then again, Collman Lloyd of Lexington, South Carolina, told the Post and Courier of Charleston that she'd never heard the word "marginal" before. Collman had called the NORAD Tracks Santa program on Christmas Eve. Six minutes later, Trump was on the line.

His chat with Collman was initially reported as being with a boy named Coleman.

Trump asked, "Are you still a believer in Santa?" She responded, "Yes, sir," and Trump added, "Because at 7, that's marginal, right?" She replied, "Yes sir."

Marginal or not, the next morning the food was gone and presents were under the tree.

