Girl says she stuck fingers up gator's nose to escape

ORLANDO - A 10-year-old Florida girl says she shoved her fingers up an alligator's snout to escape after the almost-9-foot-long reptile bit her.



Juliana Ossa on Monday told Orlando television station WKMG-TV that she learned the escape trick from visiting an alligator park called Gatorland.



The girl was sitting about 2 feet of water when the gator bit her on her knee and calf at Moss Park in the Orlando area on Saturday.



In a 911 call released Monday, a caller describes Juliana as having puncture wounds to her leg.



She was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.