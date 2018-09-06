Girl's hair extension lawsuit moved to federal court

78°
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Catholic school in Louisiana and the Archdiocese of New Orleans have moved a lawsuit regarding the school's policy forbidding hair extensions to federal court.

The New Orleans Advocate reports attorneys for the Christ the King Parish School and archdiocese say the federal court is the proper venue for a case alleging violations of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit by the families of two black students at the school says the policy is discriminatory because it blocked the girls from attending class.

The school says it has since rescinded the policy. It's unclear if the girls have returned to the school. The newspaper says this is a common legal move and that the families could request the case return to state court.

A hearing is set for Sept. 18.

