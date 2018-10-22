Girl pulls 1,500-year-old sword from Swedish lake

Photo: The Local

A young girl discovered a historical relic while playing in a Swedish lake.

Reports say 8-year-old Saga Vanecek pulled out a 33-inch pre-Viking area sword from the bottom of the lake. The Local reports, a drought had lowered the water level of the lake near the family's vacation home in Sweden.

"She picked up the object, lifted it high above her head, and shouted as if she was Pippi Longstocking, 'DADDY! I FOUND A SWORD,' said Vaneck's father in a post on social media.

It was initially reported that the sword was at least 1,000 years old. The Jonkopings Lans Museum later said the sword was much older. The museum estimates that the sword dates back to the fifth or sixth century AD, per-Viking age.