Girl gets handwritten reply from Santa

CENTRAL - A mother made her daughter write a letter to Santa Claus to teach her a lesson in kindness. She never expected to get a reply.



7-year-old Gracie Viccellio was forced to write the letter as punishment for "not being nice" to her sister.



Their mail carrier told Gracie she could deliver the letter to Santa. Days later, she got a response.



The entire family was shocked.



"I went to get the mail," Gracie's mom Olivia said, "and I saw the envelope, and I just thought it was a postcard from my family."



The letter back to Gracie, they describe as caring and well thought out.



"I actually opened the letter first," she acknowledges," and I realized as I was reading that it was a response to her. I literally gasped. I ran in, showed my husband, and then I went and got her and read it to her."



Viccellio turned to facebook to get answers, learning that Santa has a secretary in Central. The postal worker who delivered Gracie's letter.



"I said 'is this you?' and she said 'yes,'" Viccellio explains.



The postal carrier has been helping out the big guy for nearly a decade, sending handwritten letters and bringing smiles to children across the state.



"She says she just loves to do it," Viccellio says, "it just gives her joy."



The mail carrier says she just wanted to bring Christmas joy to children, and no credit is due.