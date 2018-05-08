88°
Girl dies after falling out window while jumping on bed

Tuesday, May 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLNY

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 6-year-old New Jersey girl who died after falling out of a third-floor window while jumping on her bed in her family's Newark apartment.

Essex County prosecutors say Yodia Encarnacion was pronounced dead at a hospital after the Monday night accident.

Prosecutors say a preliminary investigation indicates the child was playing with other children and fell out of an open window.

Authorities say the death remains under investigation by the homicide and major crimes task force of the prosecutor's office, which includes Newark police detectives. No criminal charges have been filed.

