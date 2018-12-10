Latest Weather Blog
Girl, 9, dies in crash as driver suffers medical condition
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 9-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash while the driver was suffering from an unknown medical condition.
News outlets cite reports from Bossier City police and firefighters as saying Brooklyn Dunn died at the scene of the collision Saturday night. The 39-year-old man driving was suffering from a condition when the crash happened. He and a 5-year-old girl who was also in the car were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition with minor injuries.
The reports say the car was traveling north in the southbound lane and struck the guardrail. Investigators say Brooklyn had been in a safety seat and was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Authorities are still investigating.
