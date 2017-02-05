78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8

1 hour 30 minutes 21 seconds ago February 05, 2017 Feb 5, 2017 Sunday, February 05 2017 February 05, 2017 12:21 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief Chris Butler said the eldest boy fired a single shot from the gun, which killed his younger sister and gave his brother a wound that was not life-threatening.

Butler said the mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to a store. He did not release the names of the family involved.

Butler said the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days