Girl, 11, starts non-profit to help hundreds of Livingston Parish students

DENHAM SPRINGS- Sophia Macias originally started her non-profit, 'Don’t Worry Just Birdies' so more girls could have the opportunity to play golf.

“I wanted to grow the game of golf because I didn't see a lot of girls out there and I was wondering why I was the only one," Sophia said.



Not only has Sophie's organization already seen success, but now she's branching out to address a need in some Livingston Parish schools.



“We had a non-profit idea then we did a few fundraisers then we came here."



Live Oak Middle school's gym has no air conditioning. They try to keep the facility cool with giant fans, but it still reaches triple-digit temperatures.



“My dad showed me a picture showing that it was a hundred degrees in here, and I was like, wow that's really hot, so I just wanted to help my friends out,” Sophia said.



'No Worries Just Birdies' has almost raised enough money for the A/C system with help from local businesses. These companies include Tri-parish foundation, LA Pro Cleanup, Cool Tech Heating and Air, and Carrier Air conditioning. Any extra money donated will go to help other schools in the parish.

Live Oak Gym Coach Brian Childers is thankful for the foundation, saying he wants to reimburse them for their generosity by giving back.

“This foundation doesn't just cater to Live Oak Middle, it caters to all of Livingston Parish. And it wants to move to the next school and what else does a school and our community need. And their foundation is gonna try and provide that need,” Childers said.



Sophie is proud of her foundation and keeps encouraging those around her to help but remember not to worry.



“It means don't worry about this, we got this and pitch in for us,” Sophia said.



The organization hopes to have the A/C installed by Christmas. A golf tournament is also being held next year to support golf programs at elementary schools in the parish.