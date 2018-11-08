64°
Latest Weather Blog
Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing three ribs in fall
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.
The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening. Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.
Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. Office of Motor Vehicles reports statewide system outage resolved
-
Residents await status of La. Office of Motor Vehicles following Wednesday computer...
-
13 dead after mass shooting at California bar
-
Voting isn't over, two tax proposals listed on December ballot in EBR
-
Bama fan beaten in bar fight after LSU game, dies in hospital...