Latest Weather Blog
Gilder, Williams lead Texas A&M to 85-73 win over LSU
BATON ROUGE - Admon Gilder had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Robert Williams scored a season-high 18 to lead Texas A&M to an 85-73 victory against LSU on Saturday.
JC Hampton added 15 points, DJ Hogg had 11 and Tyler Davis had 10.
After falling behind by seven points in the opening minutes, Texas A&M (12-10, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Tigers 20-6 to take a 24-17 lead. Gilder scored eight of his 20 points during that run and his Gilder with 9:37 remaining in the half gave the Aggies the lead for good at 19-17. Texas A&M led by double-digits over the last 18 minutes of the game.
Brandon Sampson led LSU (9-13, 1-9) with 21 points. Duop Reath had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Wayde Smith scored a season-best 15 points and Skylar Mays had 12.
The Aggies had just eight turnovers while LSU committed 17.
LSU will take the floor again next Tuesday when they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:00 p.m. CT.— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 5, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge turnout at tax-help event leaves many flood victims empty-handed
-
Local coalition collecting furniture to aid flood victims
-
Father found guilty for beating child to death in 2014
-
BRPD squad car involved in accident of Airline Highway
-
Firefighters responding to trash fire near L'Auberge Casino