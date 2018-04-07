65°
Latest Weather Blog
Gilbert rocked by Texas A&M; Aggies even series with 9-2 win over LSU
Caleb Gilbert wouldn't make it out of the first inning before the damage was done on Friday night in College Station, A&M poured it on LSU evening up the series with a 9-2 victory. Texas A&M tagged the junior right-hander for five runs on six hits in just 2/3 of an inning.
Gilbert now (3-3) on the season lasted just 32 pitches. Six of the eight batters he faced in the opening inning reached base on five singles and a double.
The last two outings against Texas A&M have been ugly for Gilbert, he's allowed nine hits and nine runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Mc'Khail Hilliard (6-1), will look to rebound his LSU Tigers in Saturday's rubber match. Hilliard leads the SEC in wins and is fifth in the nation with a 0.76 earned run average.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify suspected fake Uber driver who assaulted LSU students
-
Handful ticketed, police on alert over city-wide paintball fight
-
Grant could put Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' on the national map
-
Baton Rouge community center hosts its first teen job fair
-
Deputies cite truck driver responsible for pulling power lines down across I-12...
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...