Gibson woman ejected from vehicle in deadly crash
GIBSON- A woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed in a crash in Terrebonne Parish Monday afternoon.
According to Louisina State Police, 46-year-old Amy MacDougall was traveling east on North Bayou Black Drive when she entered a curve on the roadway. MacDougall tried to steer with the curve and lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment.
Police say Macdougall was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected when her vehicle flipped over. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.
Authorities do not suspect the driver was impaired.
