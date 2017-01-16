78°
Giant gator surprises visitors at Polk Nature Discovery Center

January 16, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

POLK COUNTY - A video of an enormous alligator in Florida is garnering nationwide attention on social media.

Visitors of the Polk Nature Discovery Center were captivated when the giant reptile walked right in front of them, and they just had to stop and film the animal.

Kim Joiner, one of the visitors, shared a video of the incident which has been shared on Facebook over 10,000 times. 

Twitter was abuzz with several users commenting on the video.

