Gianforte apologizes to reporter after winning

May 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Newly elected Republican congressman Greg Gianforte apologized to the reporter he's charged with assaulting.

After being declared the winner in the U.S. House race in Montana, Gianforte told supporters Thursday night that he should not have treated Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the way he did.

Gianforte told the crowd: "I should not have responded the way I did and for that I am sorry."

Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday after witnesses said he grabbed Jacobs and slammed him to the ground.

Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.

