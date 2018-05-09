Kicking off Hurricane Preparedness Week

67°
BATON ROUGE- This is an important week for states like Louisiana.

Hurricane Preparedness Week is here, and state leaders are doing all they can to make sure residents are ready for the upcoming season.

A U.S. Air Force C-130 will be landing in Baton Rouge as part of the 2018 Hurricane Awareness Tour. The tour runs from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Multiplex Building.

In addition to the C-130, the NOAA Gulfstream IV research aircraft will also be there with the flight crews that venture into the eye of storms.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service Baton Rouge Forecast Office, crew members from NOAA, and the USAF aircraft will be at the event. The public will have the chance to tour the planes and meet with the experts.

The last time the tour made a stop in Baton Rouge was in 2010.

