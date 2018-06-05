Get your tickets now, Voodoo Music Festival announces lineup

Photo: Voodoo Music and Arts Experience website

NEW ORLEANS- Lineup for 2018 Voodoo Music and Arts Experience has been announced.

Musicians such as Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, and Arctic Monkeys will be gracing the stages during this year's music festival.

Voodoo is a music gumbo stirring together music, art, community, cuisine and all of the mystery and adventure that Halloween weekend in New Orleans conjures up, according to the official website.

Voodoo will take place October 26-28 at City Park in New Orleans. Some ticket packages are already on sale now. Click here for tickets.