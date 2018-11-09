Get your tickets: Backstreet Boys world tour coming to New Orleans

Photo: Backstreet Boys Twitter

Calling all 90s babies, the Backstreet Boys are coming to New Orleans.

The iconic group will be at the Smoothie King Center as part of their DNA World Tour. Tickets for the August 30 show go on sale November 14 at 10 a.m.

Their new album "DNA" goes on sale January 25.

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/bii6PY4pZC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

Click here for more information on the tour.