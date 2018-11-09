55°
Get your tickets: Backstreet Boys world tour coming to New Orleans

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Backstreet Boys Twitter

Calling all 90s babies, the Backstreet Boys are coming to New Orleans.

The iconic group will be at the Smoothie King Center as part of their DNA World Tour. Tickets for the August 30 show go on sale November 14 at 10 a.m.

 Their new album "DNA" goes on sale January 25.

Click here for more information on the tour.

