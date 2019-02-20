Get some beads: Krewe of Artemis rolls Friday night

BATON ROUGE - Mardi Gras season is well underway in Baton Rouge.

The Krewe of Artemis 18th Annual Mardi Gras Parade rolls Friday night at 7 p.m. in the downtown area. The krewe was founded in 2001 with the vision of "bringing the Mardi Gras spirit and tradition to the Baton Rouge community with a female twist."

WBRZ spoke with the current queen Elise Lalonde and 2016 queen Kris Cangelosi. Be sure to watch the interview for more information on the upcoming parade.