58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Get some beads: Krewe of Artemis rolls Friday night

3 hours 36 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 February 20, 2019 9:21 AM February 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mardi Gras season is well underway in Baton Rouge.

The Krewe of Artemis 18th Annual Mardi Gras Parade rolls Friday night at 7 p.m. in the downtown area. The krewe was founded in 2001 with the vision of "bringing the Mardi Gras spirit and tradition to the Baton Rouge community with a female twist."

WBRZ spoke with the current queen Elise Lalonde and 2016 queen Kris Cangelosi. Be sure to watch the interview for more information on the upcoming parade.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days