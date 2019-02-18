60°
Get ready: Year's brightest supermoon almost here

Just two months into 2019 and it's already time for the biggest supermoon of the year.

The supermoon, also called a snowmoon, will be about 221,000 miles from Earth which is about 17,000 miles closer than average, USA Today reports. When the moon is closest to Earth, astronomers call it "perigee," according to Hanneke Weitering of Space.com. When the full moon coincides with perigee, it becomes a supermoon.

The supermoon will reach its peak Tuesday morning at 9:54 a.m. local time. Unfortunately, residents will have a hard time seeing the moon at that time. Those wishing to see the supermoon are advised to check the skies Monday and Tuesday nights for the best view.

