Get ready: The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival has returned

ASCENSION - It's that time of year again. The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival is back.

The festival kicks off Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., the picks back up Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Once again, it will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Festival-goers can enjoy 15 regular shape balloons, five special shape balloons, and three balloons for tethered rides. Weather permitting, the tethered rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. both days and continue until 7 p.m.

There are also 23 carnival rides for people of all ages to enjoy. This year the Children's Village has been expanded and moved inside the Trade Mart building. Face painting, crafts, a petting zoo, and a magician are all returning. Those activities will be joined by a mini Ferris wheel inside and a miniature train.

The festival will also have 13 different food vendors and live music.

General admission is $6. Children ages 8-years-old and under get in free.

