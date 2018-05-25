Get ready for 51st annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival

GONZALES- The 51st annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is kicking off this weekend.

The festival will be held at the Festival Grounds on South Irma Boulevard Friday through Sunday. The event will be full of food, music, contests, and more.

The Jambalaya Cookoff begins Friday. Different groups will compete each day ending with the finals on Sunday. The finals will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. After that, the champion will be named.

On Saturday runners can participate in the 5k and 1-mile run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The 1-mile fun run starts at 8 a.m. with the 5k race starting at 8:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday is the Queen's Contest. Last year's queen will be handing over her crown to the 51st Jambalaya Queen.

For more information on the festival, click here.