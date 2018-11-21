56°
Get It Now: Honey Baked Ham Company packed with holiday customers
BATON ROUGE - The Honey Baked Ham Company on Andrea Drive saw long lines Wednesday morning.
Customers filled the store eager to get their grub for Thanksgiving dinner. The business offers a wide selection of ham, turkey, side dishes, desserts and more.
According to the company's website, the location will be open until 8 p.m. today and close Thursday for the holiday. Click here for more information.
The video attached was sent in by a viewer.
