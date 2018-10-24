Get a ticket: Powerball drawing set for tonight

BATON ROUGE - Residents upset about not winning the Mega Millions jackpot still have a chance to win some big money.

The winning jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in South Carolina.

A whopping $620 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. The person with the winning ticket could take home a lump sum of $354 million. In the 23 years Louisiana has been playing the Powerball, 17 winners have claimed the jackpot.

Don't forget to get your tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing.