Get a ticket: Powerball drawing set for tonight
BATON ROUGE - Residents upset about not winning the Mega Millions jackpot still have a chance to win some big money.
The winning jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in South Carolina.
A whopping $620 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. The person with the winning ticket could take home a lump sum of $354 million. In the 23 years Louisiana has been playing the Powerball, 17 winners have claimed the jackpot.
Don't forget to get your tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing.
