Get A Game Plan: Louisiana emergency office starts a podcast

5 hours 45 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, February 03 2018 Feb 3, 2018 February 03, 2018 11:28 AM February 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state emergency response agency is getting into the podcast business, to spread information about its work and available resources.
  
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says it has launched the Get A Game Plan Podcast on its website and through smartphone apps where people listen to such digital audio files.
  
The agency says the monthly podcast will include interviews with emergency management officials, offer preparedness tips to the public and describe available emergency response programs.
  
Two episodes of the podcast already are posted, and new episodes will be released on the second Monday of each month.
