Germany Road in Prairieville to partially close next week

ASCENSION PARISH - One lane of Germany Road will be closed next week for design efforts, the parish president's office announced Wednesday.

The closure on Germany Rd. will take place between LA 44 and Airline Highway starting Monday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane will also be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday during the same hours.

The parish president's office says the closure is necessary for geotechnical testing operations associated with the "Move Ascension" design efforts.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.