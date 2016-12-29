Germany prosecutors probed Berlin attack suspect for fraud

BERLIN - Prosecutors in western Germany say the man accused of carrying out last week's deadly truck attack in Berlin, was also suspected of collecting asylum-seeker benefits in two German towns.



German officials say Anis Amri, who's believed to have driven the truck that plowed into a Christmas market, killing 12 people, was investigated for fraud earlier this year, but the investigation was shelved because his whereabouts were unknown.



Days after the Berlin attack, a police officer killed Amri in Italy.