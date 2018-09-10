87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

German zoo sends its last orangutan to Louisiana

2 hours 12 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 September 10, 2018 1:50 PM September 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A German zoo is sending its last orangutan to Louisiana, and it is already learning some English.
  
Jambi is a Sumatran orangutan, a critically endangered species of the red-haired Asian great apes.
  
Hannover Adventure Zoo is sending Jambi to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, where he'll join three females.
  
But first, Jambi must spend about a month in quarantine at the Dallas Zoo.
  
Audubon general curator Joel Hamilton says Jambi's moving to Dallas this week. He says German keepers have been teaching Jambi some English-language phrases for medical procedures, such as "open your mouth."
  
Hannover's other two orangutans moved last year to the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.
  
The Hannover zoo says it decided to stop exhibiting orangutans because its 38-year-old enclosure didn't meet modern standards.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days