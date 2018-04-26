Latest Weather Blog
German cops nab pair with 130 pounds of stolen chocolate
BERLIN (AP) - Two people are under investigation in Germany after being caught in possession of some 60 kilograms (130 pounds) of stolen chocolate.
Braunschweig police said Thursday a 35-year-old woman was nabbed by a cashier at a supermarket on Tuesday as she checked out only a few items but had nine kilograms (about 20 pounds) of purloined chocolate concealed under her floor-length skirt. Upon further investigation, police found another 50 kilograms of chocolate bars, boxes of chocolates and other confectionery stashed in five bags with her 39-year-old accomplice in a car outside.
Police say "even for those with a high affinity for chocolate the amount of candy found could not be considered for personal use." The two are under investigation for commercial shoplifting.
Officers have confiscated the sweets.
