German company to open new packaging plant in Louisiana

GEISMAR - A German industrial packaging company says it will build a $10 million plant in Louisiana.

Mauser Group says in a news release that the plant will make custom engineered plastic containers for shipping industrial chemicals, and could expand to make other types of packaging.

Mauser USA LLC will operate the 40,000-square-foot plant in Geismar, about 14 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Officials say the initial phase will create 28 jobs with average salary of more than $58,000 a year, and will support needs of chemical manufacturers in the Geismar area.

They say an expansion could bring another 19 jobs.

Mauser is headquartered in Bruehl, near Cologne. It's a subsidiary of Stone Canyon Industries of Santa Monica, California.