Georgia teacher's last request helps children in need

2 hours 45 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 12:45 PM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia teacher found a way to help needy students even after she was gone.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Tammy Wadell died June 9 after a prolonged illness. Instead of flowers, people brought backpacks filled with school supplies to her June 12 funeral.

Her family said helping children in need was her passion, and the donated supplies were her last request.

Waddell worked as a paraprofessional and teacher in Forsyth County schools.

The backpacks are to be distributed through Project Connect, a school district initiative to help students in need.

Forsyth County schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said in a statement that Waddell loved children. Caracciolo said: "The generous backpack/supplies donations in her memory is a touching tribute."

