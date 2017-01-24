62°
Latest Weather Blog
Georgia's insurance commissioner estimates $100M in damage
ADEL, Ga. - Georgia's insurance commissioner says the weekend's deadly storms wreaked at least $100 million worth of damage on the state.
Ralph Hudgens tells WXIA-TV that the southwest Georgia city of Albany and associated Dougherty County suffered $40 million in damage.
Hudgens says damage estimates are likely to rise because not a lot of people had insurance.
Georgia Emergency Management Agency says 15 people were killed and 43 people were injured after a series of storms moved through southern Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.
National Weather Service survey teams are continuing to investigate to determine the extent of tornado damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner tired of patchwork on street, wants permanent fix
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teacher accused of choking student unconscious
-
Doctors seeing increase in patients with the flu
-
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida