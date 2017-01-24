Georgia's insurance commissioner estimates $100M in damage

ADEL, Ga. - Georgia's insurance commissioner says the weekend's deadly storms wreaked at least $100 million worth of damage on the state.



Ralph Hudgens tells WXIA-TV that the southwest Georgia city of Albany and associated Dougherty County suffered $40 million in damage.



Hudgens says damage estimates are likely to rise because not a lot of people had insurance.



Georgia Emergency Management Agency says 15 people were killed and 43 people were injured after a series of storms moved through southern Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.



National Weather Service survey teams are continuing to investigate to determine the extent of tornado damage.