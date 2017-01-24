62°
Georgia's insurance commissioner estimates $100M in damage

35 minutes 1 second ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 8:31 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ADEL, Ga. - Georgia's insurance commissioner says the weekend's deadly storms wreaked at least $100 million worth of damage on the state.

Ralph Hudgens tells WXIA-TV that the southwest Georgia city of Albany and associated Dougherty County suffered $40 million in damage.

Hudgens says damage estimates are likely to rise because not a lot of people had insurance.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency says 15 people were killed and 43 people were injured after a series of storms moved through southern Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.

National Weather Service survey teams are continuing to investigate to determine the extent of tornado damage.

