Georgia police release names of father, 4 kids killed

1 hour 16 minutes 20 seconds ago July 06, 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06 2017 July 06, 2017 8:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have identified the father and his four children who were fatally stabbed in a home outside Atlanta.
 
Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera identified the victims in a statement Thursday night as 33-year-old Martin Romero, 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 4-year-old Dillan Romero and 2-year-old Axel Romero.
 
The children's mother, 33-year-old Isabel Martinez, has been arrested and charged in the slayings.
 
The children and Martin Romero were found dead early Thursday at a home in Loganville. A 9-year-old girl, identified as Diana Romero, survived the stabbing and remained in serious but stable condition at a hospital, Pihera says.
 
Police said Martinez has been cooperative with investigators but a motive for the crimes has not yet been released.
 

