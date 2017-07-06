Georgia police release names of father, 4 kids killed

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have identified the father and his four children who were fatally stabbed in a home outside Atlanta.



Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera identified the victims in a statement Thursday night as 33-year-old Martin Romero, 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 4-year-old Dillan Romero and 2-year-old Axel Romero.



The children's mother, 33-year-old Isabel Martinez, has been arrested and charged in the slayings.



The children and Martin Romero were found dead early Thursday at a home in Loganville. A 9-year-old girl, identified as Diana Romero, survived the stabbing and remained in serious but stable condition at a hospital, Pihera says.



Police said Martinez has been cooperative with investigators but a motive for the crimes has not yet been released.

