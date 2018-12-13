60°
Georgia police officer, police dog shot; suspect in custody
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia police officer and a police dog have been shot and a suspect who was also shot is in custody.
DeKalb County Police spokesman J.D. Spencer tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the incident happened Thursday and briefly shut down Interstate 20 in both directions just east of Atlanta.
News outlets report the officer and suspect were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, both in critical condition. Details about the dog's condition were not immediately available.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says the agency has been contacted to investigate the incident, which apparently began as a traffic stop.
I-20 has since reopened, but delays are heavy.
