68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Georgia, Louisiana teachers among national contest winners

1 hour 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 10:31 AM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Skilled trades teachers in Georgia and New Orleans are among 18 winners in a national contest called "Tools for Schools."
  
Charles Kachmar is one of three first-prize winners chosen from more than 550 entries. Harbor Freight Tools is giving $30,000 to him and $70,000 to his metals and welding program at Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
  
Joshua Overman of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School and Adam Bourne of The Net Charter High School are among 15 second-prize winners. Both teach carpentry; Overman also teaches advanced manufacturing and Bourne also teaches electrical work.  Each won $35,000 for his program and $15,000 for himself.
  
This is the competition's second year. Last year, Harbor Tools gave $500,000 worth of awards. The total doubled this year.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days