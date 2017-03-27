83°
Georgia lawmaker defends proposal for 'Confederate History Month'

1 hour 57 minutes 26 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 2:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA - A Georgia lawmaker is defending his proposal asking House colleagues to recognize "Confederate History Month," but black lawmakers charge it glorifies a time when slavery was acceptable.

State Republican Rep. Tommy Benton of Jefferson says his proposed resolution would honor Southern heritage. Lawmakers frequently use resolutions to recognize individuals or occasions.

State law already designates April as "Confederate History and Heritage Month."

The measure says the Confederate states engaged in a "four-year struggle for states' rights." The lawmaker wouldn't discuss whether it should mention slavery's role in the Civil War.

The 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church sparked discussions nationwide about Confederate symbols.

In 2015, Gov. Nathan Deal in 2015 removed formal names from state holidays for "Confederate Memorial Day" and Robert E. Lee's birthday.

