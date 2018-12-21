Latest Weather Blog
Georgia GOP candidate who drove 'deportation bus' indicted
ATLANTA (AP) - A former candidate in the Georgia governor's race who featured a "deportation bus" in his GOP campaign has been indicted on insurance fraud charges.
The indictment handed up Tuesday by Hall County authorities was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . It accuses state Sen. Michael Williams of making a false report that computer servers were stolen from his campaign office shortly before his last-place finish in the May Republican primary.
The Forsyth County Republican declined comment Thursday. His former campaign manager, Seth Weathers, tells the newspaper the indictment was a "political witch hunt from the beginning and has zero merit."
Williams based his campaign on loyalty to Donald Trump and a series of publicity stunts, including a "deportation bus ."
Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh says Williams is making arrangements to turn himself in.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas prices plunge ahead of holiday weekend travel
-
Funding, other difficulties force closure of child abuse safety net
-
Bayou Country Superfest returning to Baton Rouge in 2019
-
Commuters won't see work begin on I-10 expansion until 2020
-
After years of On Your Side reports, state revokes license of convicted...