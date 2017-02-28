Georgia couple sentenced for yelling racial slurs, threatening children at birthday party

Photo: Douglas County District Attorney

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia judge has sentenced two people to lengthy prison terms for their role in the disruption of a black child's birthday party.

The two are the last of 15 people charged in the confrontation, which took place in Douglasville in July 2015. Video shows the couple riding with a group in pickup trucks with Confederate flags yelling racial slurs and threatening partygoers with a firearm.

"The convoy of trucks passed by the victim's residence where the victims were grilling hot dogs and hamburgers while hosting a child's birthday party featuring a bouncy castle, snow-cone machines, and a DJ," the district attorney's office posted on its official Facebook page.



Atlanta news outlets report that 26-year-old Jose Ismael Torres will spend 13 years in prison; 25-year-old Kayla Rae Norton is to serve six years.



Both wept as the sentences were handed down Monday in Douglas County, west of Atlanta.



They were found guilty of yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill partygoers, even the kids. Prosecutors said Torres pointed a shotgun at the party.